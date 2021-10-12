Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?

One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of.

Walking beneath an incredibly canopy of red, gold and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.

At least, we find the leaves peaceful. If you're a home owner who's got a fairly significant amount of trees in or around your property, you may disagree with us. According to Smoky Mountain's "Fall Foliage Prediction Map" the Treasure Valley's color is past its peak this week, which means the clean up begins.

What are you going to do with all of those leaves? Stuff them in those cute trash bags that look like Jack-O-Lanterns and use them as Halloween decorations for your yard? Let them decompose beneath the first blanket of snow this winter? Sweep them into the street in front of your home?

That last one might sound appealing, but you should absolutely NOT do that! Leaves are technically considered "debris" and under Idaho code, it's illegal to deposit debris along any highway, street, alley or easement used by the public for public travel. If you willfully do so and it impedes traffic or creates a hazardous driving conditions, you could be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $2,500, up to six months in prison or both.

So, what's the best way to get rid of leaves in Boise? If you're part of the city's "Curb It" compost program, you can fill up your compost cart with them, wheel it out to the curb and place any additional paper leaf bags next to it so that they're picked up on your regular pick-up day. The city just asks that you don't set out more than five bags a week so they can manage the pick-up efficiently.

There are also FREE drop off sites where you can drop off your full PAPER leaf bags! According to the City's website, they'll eventually be composted. Here's a look at where they are and when you can use them.

9 Places to Dispose Of Your Leaves for Free in Boise The City of Boise will allow residents to dispose of leaves from their yards at the following locations from October 18-December 3, 2021 (unless otherwise noted.) Leaves should be placed in paper leaf bag sand left in the dumpster that reads "Leaves Only." If it's full, you'll need to take them to a different site.

