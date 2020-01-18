Disney Tells Etsy No More Selling Baby Yoda

It's the hottest toy since... well Mickey Mouse.. It's Baby Yoda! However, when it comes to who gets to sell Baby Yoda, don't mess with Disney. When Baby Yoda products began selling out over the holidays, the merchants on Etzy went to work on offering consumers alternate choices, creating such hand-crafted items as crocheted Baby Yoda dolls, hand-painted Baby Yoda figurines and custom Baby Yoda clothing. But now the popular website will soon be just as lacking in Baby Yoda merchandise as are retailers.

The online marketplace has received a cease-and-desist letter from Disney, demanding it stops selling items featuring the popular character, says Newsweek. Etsy officials have responded to the demand only by pointing out the site's policy on such matters, which reads, "Etsy strives to respond quickly when we receive proper notice of intellectual property infringement by removing or disabling access to the allegedly infringing material."

However, according to a number of sellers, the push to eliminate Baby Yoda has begun as several have seen posts for their products disappear. Not coincidentally, the crackdown comes as Disney has launched a new line of products centered on the character, which was made popular by the Disney-Plus streaming show, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian." Among the items that have turned up on Disney's retail site are an 11-inch doll for $24; Baby Yoda socks, which sell for $16.99; and Baby Yoda sweatshirts, which Disney has priced at $34.95 each. Would the products sold on Etsy put that big a dent in Disney's Baby Yoda profits?