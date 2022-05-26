Do You Like Lobster? America’s Best Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise!

Look, in Idaho, we’re notorious for our potatoes, not seafood. So, it won’t surprise you when I say we didn’t make the list of America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls.

However, we’re only about 5 hours away from a restaurant that did make that list — meaning — you’re only about 5 hours away from some of the best lobster rolls in America. Oh, and do I have even better news for you, that exact restaurant is opening a new location right here in Boise! Let’s learn about it :)

Freshie’s Lobster Co. in Park City, UT made the list of America’s 30 Best Lobster Rolls.

Gourmandize says, “Utah might not be the first place you think of to get a great lobster roll, but when it's made with fresh East Coast ingredients and 24-hours-old Maine lobster, any skepticism immediately fades away. At Freshies Lobster Co. in Park City (with other locations in Salt Lake City and Jackson, Wyoming), dig into a fluffy New England hot dog bun filled with juicy Maine lobster, smothered in hot butter and mayo and flavored with a "secret" house made seasoning that takes things to another level.”

Likewise, Idaho isn’t the first place you think of to get a great lobster roll, and Freshie’s Lobster Co. will soon be adding Boise to their list of locations.

The Downtown Boise area has been fairly active lately with lots of businesses closing and new ones opening up, and there’s a new project called The Warehouse Food Haul which will be bringing in lots (20+) of new restaurants — and one of those restaurants is Feshie’s Lobster Co.

