Don’t Miss Classic Movie Night At The Egyptian Theatre

Some of the best movies of all time came out 20+ years ago:

The Sandlot

Forrest Gump

Back to the Future

Pretty Woman

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Top Gun

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Clueless

Scream

The Godfather

Casino

True Lies

But depending on when you were born, it's unlikely that you got to see any of these classics in the movie theater. As a millennial there was no way I was old enough to watch any of this content when it first came out. For some I wasn't even a twinkle in my father's eye when they were released. But the magic of VHS tapes, which became DVDs, which became Blu-ray, make it so we can enjoy these iconic films on our television screens.

But wouldn't it be nice if we could watch our favorite movies on the big screen, if not for the first time at least one more time? The Egyptian Theatre in Boise is making your nostalgic dreams come true screening fan favorite hits from back in the day. Egyptian Classic Movies presents Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure tonight (August 21st) at 7pm.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in this fun trippy film where they travel through time in a phone booth time machine. When was the last time you saw a phone booth in real life? Anyway, this movie was one of my absolute favorites growing up, but it came out just two years after my birth, so I never saw it on the silver screen. This is the chance to see it as it was meant to be seen. Highly recommend.

