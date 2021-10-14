Emmett Puts a Curious New Spin On Halloween With Spooky Coffin Races

Hayrides. Corn mazes. Pumpkin patches. All relatively common ways to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. But coffin races? That's a new one!

The very words "coffin races" are enough to pique your interest, but what are they? Think of it as a Spooktacular twist on the soapbox derby that you may have participated in as a kid. Teams are tasked with building a "coffin" out of materials like cardboard, wood or plastic. Up to four runners use attached handles to propel the coffin down course with a 'corpse' inside. (Don't worry, the corpse is very much a living teammate!) Teams often create a theme for their coffin and dress in costumes to fit that theme. Teams compete head to head in heats of two until the last pair of coffins meets in a very heated, undead final showdown!

Get our free mobile app

The concept itself isn't new. Manitou Springs, Colorado has been hosting the well known coffin race, the Emma Crawford Coffin Race, for over 25 years. Cities in California, Texas, Nevada and Ohio have similar events. In fact, the organizers of the coffin races in Chillicothe, Ohio were a big part of helping bring the new-to-Emmett concept to the Gem State.

So what's on the line for the coffin that crosses the finish line first? A $200 cash prize and a trophy! If that has your attention and you're interested in signing up, you've got time to build your masterpiece. Registration is open now for $25 and the event happens on Saturday, October 30 at the Mitchell Industrial Park in Emmett. Click HERE for more information and to read the very thorough guidelines to how your coffin needs to be built.

If you're not competing but you just have to see this with your own two eyes, you should check it out! They'll have a food and beverage vendor on site!

Treasure Valley Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2021 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.

Trunk-spiration for Meridian's Trunk or Treat Struggling to find a theme for your business, non-profit or organization's trunk for this year's Meridian Trunk or Treat on October 21? We'll take care of the ideas for you, you just need to need to bring them to life! Here's some possible themes you can use this year!

BTW, the photos from Oriental Trading are full Trunk or Treat kits! If you have no arts and crafts skills whatsoever, you can click the name of the theme and buy the whole kit.