Experts Picking Boise State Football’s Return to Fiesta Bowl

It won't be long before Boise State football fans will be traveling to Seattle to cheer the team on during the season opener. Although the team hasn't won the Mountain West, most college football experts nationwide have picked the Broncos to win the conference outright this year. If the Broncos are successful, they are the odds-on favorite to play in a New Year's Six Bowl representing the Group of Five.

As you can see below, this year's schedule is one of the most challenging in recent years.

The first two years of the Andy Avalos era have been marked with turmoil and upheaval. The former player was on the coaching hot seat list before the team rallied to win their last several games. Bronco fans were shocked as the team's offensive coordinator was fired, and popular four-year starter Hank Bachmeier left the team, entering the transfer portal.

Once again, the Broncos could be traveling to the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona as this bowl will be the home for the Group of Five winner versus a Power Five school. The Fiesta Bowl has been very good to the team, as they've never lost.

The team or the conference to beat is the AAC, as reported by The Bleacher Report.

"As part of the College Football Playoff system, the Group of Five has guaranteed access to a New Year's Six bowl. Through nine years, the AAC has dominated the list with six straight appearances and seven overall. While both C-USA and the Sun Belt has never played in an NY6 game, the Mountain West last did in 2014 (Boise State) with the MAC (Western Michigan) in 2016. Can anyone overtake the AAC?"

One team to watch during the season is Tulane that represented the Group of Five last year in the New Year's Six Bowl. If the Greenwave repeats their success from last season, they'll have a compelling argument to return to New Year's Day.

