Whether you grew up watching Fast Times at Ridgemont High or have a love for all things fast food, jobs in the once-promising industry are going away.

Why are jobs in fast food restaurants going away? There are many reasons for the erosion of the workforce. The move by California to raise the wages of fast food workers has caused many independent and corporate chains to reevaluate their workforce.

Mega chains have embraced robot cooks, and even some chains have begun using Artificial Intelligence. Other restaurants have tried to eliminate the need for someone to take your order. If you walk into a McDonald's, you're likely to be greeted by a massive tablet instead of a person to take your order.

I know what you're thinking, Kevin Miller, you've been reporting on the end of fast food jobs in Idaho for years. However, we now have the proof that AI is being used at Idaho fast food locations.

We recently discovered through our extensive research that the Meridian Wendy's uses AI to take your order. We believe other chains have incorporated computers to replace workers as well.

Have you noticed that when you pull up to the order sign, one voice will ask you a question, and then another will take your order depending on your answer?

The reason why AI and robots are replacing workers is that humans cost more than the machines. Let's face it, computers need only to be rebooted, don't call off, or require any benefits.

For those who don't believe the end is near, many workers probably grew up with rotary phones, no internet, and telephone operators.

