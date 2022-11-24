Former Boise State Coach Selling Home For $2.96 Million [photos]

Bryan Harsin has entirely left the state of Alabama. Auburn University fired the former Boise State coach. Coach Harsin is not a multi-millionaire looking for the next opportunity. Auburn has moved on from the former Boise State quarterback winning their last few games. The tigers could be bowl eligible if they beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

Like all of us who've lost our jobs or have to move, Coach Harsin has listed his Auburn home for sale. Media outlets need to find out where the coach and his family live now; some believe he could be in McCall.

The house is listed for just under $3 million and is on 5 acre Pecan Grove. (Who lives in the middle of the Pecan Grove?) The home features a swimming pool along with other amenities. Let's take a look at this amazing home.

Check Out Bryan Harsin's House Priced at $2.95 million An unbelievable home that you have to see!

Coach Harsin was very successful at Boise State along with stops at Texas and Arkansas State. He was the offensive coordinator during the Chris Petersen era and did succeed him after coaching only one season at Arkansas State.

Auburn is continuing their search to succeed Coach Harsin. He left Boise State after several emails were released to the public showing his frustration with the athletic department, the Mountain West Conference, and Boise State's direction.

The SEC West is the toughest division in college football where players are treated like royalty while coaches toil to recruit 5 star athletes. Several experts noticed early on that Coach Harsin did not have the same enthusiasm and effort that other SEC West coaches like Nick Saban, Bryan Kelly exhibited.

If you're interested, click the link here. Here's the official description courtesy of Zillow:

Perfectly situated on 5-acres, this spectacular home in Auburn, Alabama exemplifies the best in design and planning details. Expansive windows and glass doors create a light filled interior/living space ideal for entertaining. The open plan allows guests to move freely and offers seamless transition to outdoor living.

The heated screened porch, expansive pool deck with heated pool, and Bocce Ball court comprise this rear outdoor oasis atop 2 acres of fenced yard. A second driveway leads to the 2400 SF heated and cooled "barn house" to enjoy the entertainment room, home fitness gym and oversized garage. The possibilities here are endless. This home is a work of art that offers the best and latest features.

The Players in the Rise and Fall of Bryan Harsin A look at the kingmakers in the big-time world of College Football in SEC.