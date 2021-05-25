Fred Meyer, Winco Drop Mask Requirement for Fully Vaccinated

It's all about the honor system these days, as more and more businesses begin to update their mask policies across the Treasure Valley and really, across the nation.

Recently, two local grocery chains have joined in the movement of NOT requiring masks to enter for those who have been fully vaccinated.

The first of these two stores is Winco. The discount and bulk food grocery chain has a large footprint here in the Treasure Valley with several locations all around us. For the bulk (no pun intended) of the pandemic, Winco actually shut down at night--something unheard of for the store that is open 24-hours a day and seems to always have a crowd. Now, as things begin to look a little better, masks will not be required for those who are fully vaccinated. As they shared on their Coronavirus Update webpage:

As of May 21st, in alignment with current CDC guidance and as allowed locally, WinCo Foods no longer requires fully-vaccinated employee owners and customers to wear a face covering. Fully-vaccinated employees and customers that choose to continue wearing a face covering are more than welcome to do so.

They also not that they will not request proof of vaccination.

Another store making the move in this direction is Fred Meyer. The popular carry-all store will not require masks for those who are fully vaccinated but there is no statement on whether or not the store will ask for proof of vaccination.

Of course, all private businesses have the right to ask if you're vaccinated. You have the right to not answer--or to not answer honestly. After a year like 2020, I think that we can all hope for honest participation in the honor system, here.