Did you know that Airbnb is more than just rooms or homes to rent for a night or two while out of town? Locals are also able to offer unique and one of a kind experiences through Airbnb as well. This is totally separate from the overnight stays. There is one out of Kuna that is pretty unique and special.

The Airbnb experience listing is called Get Up Close with Camels and the description says, "Meet the Camels experience. Get up close with three different camels to learn about their individual personalities as well as learn about the whole species. Experience includes petting, brushing and walking as well as simple commands, all in a safe and private environment."

The experience is by Lisa who has been a devoted camel owner for four years. She calls the camels gentle giants and is passionate about sharing them with others. Lisa is quite knowledgeable in the camel category and attends camel conferences (who knew that was a thing?), assists with camel treks and works one on one with professional camel trainers. Lisa is also a member of the North American Camel Ranch Owners Association which is supported by the International Camel Organization.

The cost for this unique and local experience is $50 per person. They provide halters and lead ropes as well as grooming supplies and some camel treats. The page has 11 reviews all giving the full five stars. Look below at these sweet pictures of people getting to know the Camels. They truly look like kind creatures. Continue scrolling to see some spectacular Airbnb rentals in the gem state.

