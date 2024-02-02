New Boutique Shop in Kuna You Have to See Over the Weekend!

In an exciting development for the tight-knit community of Kuna, a vibrant new boutique, "Paisley Finds," has set up shop, introducing a fresh retail concept to the area. The owner, Julie, created Paisley Finds to blend home decor, baby items, and trendy clothing — offering more of what she felt Kuna needed, eliminating the need to travel to other nearby cities.

Anyone remember the hype around the Kuna Arby's? Paisley Finds is right across the street.

Within a new stretch of buildings, Paisley Finds proudly stands as the first and only shop in the space at the moment. There are rumors of neighboring establishments like AT&T, a workout center, Marco's Pizza, a nail salon, and a popular soda shop, all set to join the area soon.

Paisley Find's growth in the community has prompted Julie to launch a brand new website, allowing customers to shop online with a convenient pickup option, and plans are in place to introduce mailing services by March.

The inspiration for Paisley Finds originated from Julie's desire to address a gap in Kuna's retail scene. Drawing on her background in the garden supply business, she strategically curated a collection that includes home decor, baby essentials, and stylish clothing, making it a one-stop-shop for customers of all ages and interests.

Julie is thrilled to share that the inventory is ever-changing, ensuring there's always something new for everyone. They're currently making room for a dedicated pajama section, yet to be revealed — with plenty more exciting additions to come!

Whether you're located in Kuna or a neighboring city, Paisley Finds is fast becoming a go-to destination for Treasure Valley residents seeking a unique and enjoyable shopping experience.

