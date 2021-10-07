Guests ‘Cannot Wait’ to Go Back to This New Boise Restaurant

Barbacoa's sister restaurant, Coa De Jima opened just two weeks ago and it looks like it's already made a good impression on lovers of Mexican food. Coa De Jima's Yelp score stands at 4.5 out of 5 stars currently. And while there are only three reviews as of yet, it's important to note that they were glowing:
"The main reason I came here, was because I have been craving ceviche. IT HIT THE MARK. So acidic and a generous amount of shrimp for an appetizer!...I cannot WAIT to come back to this place, mainly for the ceviche, but also to try more of their cocktails and MORE FOOD! Great job team!" - LeeAnn C.
"Overall we were super impressed and really happy to have good Mexican food close to home. Having lived in SoCal for 13 years, makes one long for excellent Mexican food and this foots the bill! They have an excellent Buy one Get One, on drinks during Happy Hour 4-6pm and late night noshes for the after dark crowd which we can't wait to go back and try, open til 1am!" - Deanna L.
Southern Californians are snobs about Mexican food, so this is high praise!
"Went for their opening night. Just like Barbacoa, this place was phenomenal. My husband and I shared the lobster tacos. Oh my god. And the desserts... again, wonderful. The owner was running around, making sure everyone was enjoying their food and experience. We already made our next reservation." - Foodieattorney S.
Looks like the owner's of Barbacoa have done it again with this Mexican delight of a restaurant. Have you been?