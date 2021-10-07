Guests ‘Cannot Wait’ to Go Back to This New Boise Restaurant

Barbacoa's sister restaurant, Coa De Jima opened just two weeks ago and it looks like it's already made a good impression on lovers of Mexican food. Coa De Jima's Yelp score stands at 4.5 out of 5 stars currently. And while there are only three reviews as of yet, it's important to note that they were glowing:

"The main reason I came here, was because I have been craving ceviche. IT HIT THE MARK. So acidic and a generous amount of shrimp for an appetizer!...I cannot WAIT to come back to this place, mainly for the ceviche, but also to try more of their cocktails and MORE FOOD! Great job team!" - LeeAnn C.

