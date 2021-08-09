Halloween Stores Open in Boise Soon – Here’s Where to Find Them

Who's ready to get their spook on?

Although it seems odd to be seeing Halloween stuff hit store shelves in August, it's not anything new. Plus, once you factor in how not-so-fun Halloween was last year, I think it's nice to get amped about a better experience this year. And that means a lot coming from me because I'm not the biggest Halloween person. Oh, don't get me wrong, I love all the candy... I'm just a scaredy-cat.

But for all the ghosts and goblins out there, your time is nigh.

gorodenkoff, ThinkStock Images

In fact, you'll be able to shop all things Halloween very soon. We're seeing the massive orange "Coming Soon" signs popping up across the area. Of course I'm talking about the Spirit Halloween stores.

These pop-up shops take over a vacant space each year and this year is no different. And although we don't have official opening dates for these places, last year we had one location that had already opened by August 20.

insjoy, ThinkStock Images

So buckle up! They are currently loading in inventory and will be opening soon. Decorations, costumes, and other Halloween oddities.

Are you ready?

Here are the Treasure Valley locations listed on the Spirit Halloween site:

Boise - Opening Soon

Spirit Halloween

5226 W. Overland Road

*next to Hillcrest Floral

Boise - Opening Soon

Spirit Halloween

512 N. Milwaukee

*former Hallmark

Meridian - Opening Soon

Spirit Halloween

2260 N. Eagle Road

*between Petco and Ulta

Nampa - Opening Soon

Spirit Halloween

16390 N. Marketplace Boulevard

*former Bed Bath & Beyond

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

UFO Sightings in Idaho Idaho it turns out is one of the hottest spots in the U.S. for UFO sightings per capita. Let's take a dive into some of the most interesting sightings from the Gem State so far.