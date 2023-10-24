3 Eerie Facts About the Most Spooky Cemetery in Idaho (Boise)

Halloween enthusiasts, brace yourselves for a spine-tingling journey to Fort Boise Military Cemetery, recently recognized as one of America's spookiest burial grounds. As Halloween approaches, more and more people seek out the creepiest destinations to learn about, and we've got 3 chilling facts for you about this historic cemetery in Boise...

But first, let's explore the why this cemetery made it onto the list in the first place. Cheapism says, "In the early 1900s, they had to move over 150 graves because of flooding. That could've stirred up the spirits of soldiers, kids, and even a woman in a black dress. And as late as 1998, they found three more bodies, maybe Civil War soldiers, and had to rebury them."

Well, there we have it with our first fact...

1. Mysterious Past: In the early 1900s, the cemetery had to relocate over 150 graves due to flooding, and there are public reports of people seeing a woman in a black dress that was discovered.

Brooke McAvoy (Jett) | Google Maps

2. Mix of Eras: Fort Boise Military Cemetery is a final resting place for soldiers from various American conflicts, including the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and both World Wars. This eerie mix of graves from different eras adds a lot of historical depth to the cemetery.

3. Haunted Legends: While not officially confirmed, local accounts suggest a frequent amount of paranormal activity, with visitors reporting unexplained noises, apparitions, and an unsettling sensation of always being watched but seeing nobody there, with some reports claiming to see moving shadows.

Whether you're seeking historical intrigue or a thrilling Halloween adventure, Fort Boise Military Cemetery is officially one of the scariest cemeteries in America. Keep scrolling for more haunted locations in the Treasure Valley and a list of family-friendly fun alternatives.

