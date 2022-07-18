Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs.

The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.

According to the real estate listing for the property, the Eagle restaurant originally opened in 1999. With 13 TVs and 24 tap handles, it was a popular destination for NFL football, Boise State games and UFC fight nights. While they did change the reader board outside the restaurant to read “Closing Sun Jan 23,” the restaurant didn’t make any mention of the closure on their social media page.

The 2,930 square foot building hit the market and was listed for sale for $2,250,000. Leasing the property was also an option. It’s not clear which option the new tenant picked, but we now know what’s moving in. Popular Nampa burger joint, Holy Cow, shared the news on Facebook that they will be opening their second location in the old Busters. Right now, they’re hoping that the new location will be ready to unveil to the public by October.

The locally owned restaurant opened their first location in Downtown Nampa in 2019. They pride themselves on serving great burgers made with local meat and ingredients. Not only are the burgers fantastic, they’re always coming up with a creative twist on the everyman’s sandwich. One of the staples on their menu recently made the list of the 10 Most Outrageous Burgers You’ll Find Around Boise.

The Holy Cow is made with double third pound grass-fed beef patties, double bacon, American cheese, Holy Cow sauce and is served between get this…two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Holy Cow has six burgers available on their regular menu, including one affectionately named after actor Sam Elliot. They also regularly unveil “for a limited time only” burger on their social media pages. These aren’t permanent menu items, so if you can sink your teeth into one, you’re enjoying a special treat. Here’s a look at some of their past specials.

The Whiz Khalifa

Third pound patty, PBR cheese sauce, bacon, crispy fried peppers and onions, roasted jalapeno aioli and pico served on a pretzel bun.

El Chupacabra

Third pound patty, smoked bacon, hatch chili relish, pepper jack cheese and jalapeno mayo served on a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dusted bun.

Waylons Dream

Third pound patty, smoked bacon, peanut butter sauce, grilled onion, pickles, mayo and Holy Cow sauce served on a toasted bun.

Holy Cow and Chill

Third pound patty, house made chili, shredded cheddar, corn tortilla strips and Cholula crema.

We Can Be Gyros

Fourth pound ground lamb patty, tzatziki, feta, arugula, tomato and red onion on a ciabatta bun.

