TREAT YO’ SELF: How To Celebrate GALentine’s Day

February 14th – Valentine’s day; the day of love.

OR, as many others have hilariously and cynically renamed it, Singles’ Awareness Day.

*If you are in a healthy and beautiful relationship: all of the happiness and blessings to you. Honestly, that’s not even me being sarcastic. You’ve hit the golden unicorn – congratulations! This article may not be for you then.

However, if you happen to be one of those individuals who dread the holiday that has vomited red and pink all over our grocery stores, basically painting a giant, “YOU ARE ALONE” sign on your forehead, welcome. You’ve come to the right place.

Because it’s freaking TWENTY-TWENTY-TWO (2022), and you know what? You don’t not need a man or woman to complete you or make you feel special.

*I hope you’re picturing me hollering this, clapping my hands between each word because that’s exactly what I’m doing.

However, I’m not really fond of the name “Singles’ Awareness Day,” if I’m being honest. It instantly puts a dirty taste in my mouth, because it’s inherently negative.

So we’re going to move forward with “Galentine’s Day.”

*If you don’t want to be referred to as a “gal” – get over it. Or think of your own name. Gosh, one issue at a time.

Any who, I’m here to tell you that: there’s nothing wrong with being single. And honestly, you probably deserve congratulations for not settling like many others have.

Also, why are you letting corporate America make you feel bad for not having a significant other on this specific day of the year? You know what? You can buy your own dang chocolates. You want some flowers? BOOM. Bought. You don’t want either of those things? Even better, don’t waste your time or money.

However, if you’re wanting to feel spoiled or have something fun to do on Galentine’s Day, other than wallowing at home in pajamas and spiraling down a pit of self loathing – we got you, boo.

Here is a list of 13 things to do today (or this week, or month, or whatever) to TREAT YO’ SELF. You can do these alone or with some friends, but just remember: YOU are the only person you need, and you are enough.

Cheers, my dears!

