The Most Romantic Destinations in Idaho Will Surprise You!
Happy Valentine's Day! Love is in the air, and across Boise and the Treasure Valley, couples are finding unique ways to celebrate their love for each other. While some couples might opt for a special dinner date indoors, others might want to go on adventures or special getaways, exploring more of Idaho.
The question is: Where is the most romantic place in Idaho, and who decides that? The answer we were able to find will probably surprise you.
There's an article from Cheapism that shares the most romantic destinations in each state — and you won't believe what made the list for Idaho!
Shoshone Falls, Idaho
Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho, takes the spotlight for the state of Idaho.
While the beauty of Shoshone Falls is undeniable, some might argue that Idaho offers even more romantic locations to choose from. For example, the allure of McCall's resorts, the timeless romance of Sun Valley, the charm of Coeur d'Alene, the beauty of Stanley. Even closer to home here in the Treasure Valley, the Botanical Gardens and nearby hot springs.
As we celebrate Valentine's Day, consider going for a new adventure and checking out a new place in Idaho! Keep scrolling for "10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan" and discover a bunch of romantic places that surpass even the breathtaking Shoshone Falls for the perfect couple's retreat.
