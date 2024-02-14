The Most Romantic Destinations in Idaho Will Surprise You!

Happy Valentine's Day! Love is in the air, and across Boise and the Treasure Valley, couples are finding unique ways to celebrate their love for each other. While some couples might opt for a special dinner date indoors, others might want to go on adventures or special getaways, exploring more of Idaho.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash loading...

The question is: Where is the most romantic place in Idaho, and who decides that? The answer we were able to find will probably surprise you.

There's an article from Cheapism that shares the most romantic destinations in each state — and you won't believe what made the list for Idaho!

Photo by Julie Barber on Unsplash Photo by Julie Barber on Unsplash loading...

Shoshone Falls, Idaho

Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho, takes the spotlight for the state of Idaho.

While the beauty of Shoshone Falls is undeniable, some might argue that Idaho offers even more romantic locations to choose from. For example, the allure of McCall's resorts, the timeless romance of Sun Valley, the charm of Coeur d'Alene, the beauty of Stanley. Even closer to home here in the Treasure Valley, the Botanical Gardens and nearby hot springs.

As we celebrate Valentine's Day, consider going for a new adventure and checking out a new place in Idaho! Keep scrolling for "10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan" and discover a bunch of romantic places that surpass even the breathtaking Shoshone Falls for the perfect couple's retreat.

10 Impressively Romantic Idaho Hotels Perfect for a Couples Retreat Whether it's a trip for Valentine's Day or another special anniversary later this year, these are 10 Idaho hotels that received glowing TripAdvisor reviews for being a romantic getaway for couples who need to unwind. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Things to Know About Dating an Idahoan If you are dating an Idahoan or in an Idaho relationship here are a few things you should know. These are based off of my experiences and inspired by Movoto.com Gallery Credit: Upsplash

5 Reasons a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Vacation is Worth the Drive Prevention Magazine has named Coeur d'Alene the most underrated city in Idaho. We're not sure that it fits the bill because it's a very well-known vacation destination, but we agree that a trip there is always a good time! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart