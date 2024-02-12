We Have a Problem Idaho – And it’s Our Favorite Valentine’s Candy
Valentine's Day is upon us once again, and as the heart-shaped frenzy takes over, we can't help but shake our heads at Idaho's choice for the best Valentine's Day candy. Odds are, you probably already have a good idea about which kind of candy we're referencing here...
Yes, you guessed it – those tiny little, conversation-starting candy hearts that have the clever sayings and declarations of love. Admittedly, not the most delicious treat in the world, but especially when compared to so many other amazing options.
Thankfully, Idaho has some good 2nd and 3rd favorites in the runner-up positions. But, we're still a little mind-blown that somehow candy hearts managed to rank 1st. Keep scrolling to check out the other candies.
Where did we find these stats?
candystore.com has years of data about this, and they've uncovered some pretty crazy trends about how much people spend on Valentine's Day candy and what kinds they buy the most.
They said, "People are gonna be shelling out big bucks this Valentine's Day - the National Retail Federation's survey says we'll be spending a whopping $25.9 billion, which is even more than last year's $23.9 billion. And it would be a record-breaking year, except 2020 was $27.4 billion!"
And, it's not just about the money, they have data that says what kind of candy each state buys the most... and Idaho's favorite Valentine's Day candy for 2023 was candy hearts.
2nd for Idaho is Hershey Kisses
3rd for Idaho is M&M's
