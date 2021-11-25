Your family is #TeamRealTree all the way, but you're not quite at that Clark Griswold level where you want to drag the entire family out into the snow and mud to search for the perfect one to cut down and stick up in your living room. Well, this might be the perfect compromise for you!

Risen Christ Catholic Church in Boise, is offering families across the Treasure Valley an opportunity that falls somewhere between Clark Griswold and roaming the Christmas tree lot. On November 26, November 27, November 28, December 4 and December 5 the community is invited to visit the garden behind the church and cut down their favorite tree. The trees were grown by Risen Christ parishioners and money from the tree sales will go to toward the church's mortgage debt.

If you don't want to cut down the tree yourself, there will be volunteers on site to do it for you after you point out which tree would look perfect in your home. In addition to the tree sales, there will also be wreaths, soups, hot cocoa and fun activities for your family to welcome the holiday season!

Tree sales run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The church is located at 11511 Lake Hazel Road in Boise.

Of course if you RATHER hike through the woods, snow and mud to find your tree we've got the details on how to get Christmas tree permits for the Boise and Payette National Forests HERE. And don't forget that if you have a fourth grader in the family, you get a FREE tree permit. Read more about how to apply for that HERE.

