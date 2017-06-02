Hard to believe that the annual Huckleberry Jam in beautiful Tamarack Resort is already three years old..it seems like just yesterday we were experiencing the first Huckleberry Jam...here's a chance to re-live some great Huckleberry memories with our throwback photos

It's time to make your plans and purchase your tickets now for the Festival and camping. The Huckleberry Jam is more than just music.....Vendors will be on hand serving up a variety of food and refreshments – including a variety of craft beers.

Tamarack Resort offers several recreational options including zip lining, rafting, and hiking. Click here for more information on additional activities. Lake Cascade is just a few minutes from the music, where swimming, boating, and fishing provide more ways to enjoy The Huckleberry Jam weekend experience.

If you've never attended a Huckleberry Jam Music Festival and wonder what your missing, check out photos below. Or if you've been every year and want to re-live the fun you can check out our photos too....hope to see you in the mountains at the end of July.



