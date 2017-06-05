Five Reasons Why You Need to Buy Your Huckleberry Jam Tickets Stat
Huckleberry Jam will have food vendors all around, so you don't have to worry about lugging the grill and hot plates with you on this camping trip.
And there are a bunch more reasons why we're excited about this big music and camping fest at Tamarack.
This weekend getaway will make you feel like you've totally gotten away from it all and out of the routine, and you don't even have to go very far.
Tamarack Resort's Huckleberry Jam is back July 27th - 29th, and there are five big reasons why you should get tickets right now.
- 1
You Don't Have to Haul Food on This Camping Trip
Tamarack will have dozens of vendors set up that will be serving up food all day long. Imagine having hot coffee waiting when you walk out of the tent in the morning, and tacos and pizza slices all day long. You'll have a lot more room in the car without having to pack the grill and that huge cooler.
- 2
Shuttles
If you're not camping on site, the shuttles will be running from several spots around Donnelly, and they'll post the schedule soon.
- 3
Thursday Campground Performances are Free
For those that buy Thursday-Sunday campground passes, the live music on Thursday night will be free. At 6:30 p.m. Bread & Circus will perform, and at 8:30 p.m. it's Naughty Professor. You can start setting up your camping gear at noon on Thursday, July 27th.
- 4
Lodges and Cottages
If sleeping on the ground isn't for you, there are some great cottages, lodges, hotels, and townhomes that will put you up in style for the weekend. These rooms usually sell out quickly, so don't wait to long to reserve your space.
- 5
The Music!
In addition to the Thursday night performance, Naughty Professor will be back to play on Friday afternoon. Galactic plays on the main stage on Friday too, followed by two sets back-to-back from moe.
Music starts Saturday on the main stage at 1:15pm with Satsang, then Kitchen Dwellers, Con Brio, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, and Lettuce to wrap it up.
It's the perfect soundtrack to chill out, grab a beverage, and fall in love or something. It will be a happy place!