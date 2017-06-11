Top 10 Things to Pack for Huckleberry Jam

You're with your best friends, the sun is hot, the music is loud and you're surrounded by giant trees without a care in the world. What to pack is almost as important as the stage lineup.

July 27th through July 29th Tamarack Resort will be filled with festival goers, experiences and memories. It's a fun and chill experience made even better if you're prepared. Think: Mountains. Games in the sun. Outdoors. Party. Music under the stars.

Now it's time to pack.

The average temperature at Huckleberry Jam is 80 degrees. Plan for a fluctuation of about 10 degrees either way. If you're camping, staying in a hotel or at an Air BnB, you'll need to consider additional supplies for lodging. This packing list is all about the festival!