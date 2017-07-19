Mark your calendars for July 27th through the 29th. Why!?! Not only is it the third annual Huckleberry Jam festival but we're giving YOU the chance to win your way in for FREE!

To kick off our one-week countdown for The Huckleberry Jam Festival we're hosting a giveaway beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21st over in Hyde Park!

If you or someone you knows wants to win, here's everything you need to know!

Photo: Sean Nash, Townsquare Media

The Prize:

We're giving away pairs of two-day passes to The Huckleberry Jam plus a three night camping pass. As a bonus, if you set up your tent on Thursday, you'll also be able to view an exclusive campsite only pre-party where some of THJ performers will be putting on an exclusive set! Consider this the ultimate three-day getaway! You can view all of this year's Huckleberry Jam performers HERE.

How to Win:

Follow The Huckleberry Jam on Facebook and Instagram. We'll be posting pictures on our social media accounts of locations where you can find your tickets starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21st. The first person to find the tickets at each location wins!

Sean Gallup/Getty

Other Considerations:

There's more to experience at the Tamarack Resort beyond the festival itself! There are countless activities you can take part in, including white water rafting, mountain biking, hiking, swimming and more! You can browse a full list of activities HERE. With the festival kicking off at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, there's plenty to experience before showtime!

Fine Print:

All ticket giveaways are at the sole discretion of Townsquare Media Boise. Participants must be at least 18 years old and winners can not claim more than one prize. Vouchers will be given out at the event itself, and will need to be traded in for their event tickets at our Townsquare Media offices. We're located at 827 E. Park Blvd, Boise.