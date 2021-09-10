Airbnb, McAlister’s Offering Free Trip to Iconic Idaho Location

Chances are, you've been here.

Needless to say, the state of Idaho has a lot to offer. Outdoor experiences, outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, hiking, delicious food, and more. And, of course, there's that one thing that we have become known for... potatoes.

We're home to the most delicious potatoes on the face of the planet. We're famous for our spuds. We even have a college bowl game named after these delicious nuggets.

The state of Idaho also has a giant potato that you can stay in for a few nights.

It's called the Big Idaho Potato Hotel and it really is something to behold. Obviously, it's not a real potato, but it certainly looks like a giant one from the outside. It's also super Instagrammable since it's impeccably decorated and quite chic.

See for yourself...

And now you can stay in this spud for free.

In honor of September being Spud Month, McAlister's Deli and Airbnb have teamed up to give one lucky person a four-day, three-night stay in this baby! That's quite a steal, given the price per night to rent this hot potato is $250/night.

You can get in to win this experience between now and September 14.

In order to get in to win, you'll have to jump through some pretty standard Instagram hoops. You have to tag some of your friends in the comments. you can post a photo to your story, tag McaAlister's and use the hashtag, #spudbudsweeps.

It says this is an all-expenses-paid trip, so it sounds like you won't have to worry about road-tripping on your own. Heck, maybe the traveling Big Idaho Potato can stop by and give you a ride. That things is always traveling the country.

