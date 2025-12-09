Christmas will be here before your favorite jolly elf will deliver his endless bags of toys to kids who have been nice and some who have been naughty. The area has been filled with so many wonderful donations from Idahoans who continually give toys for children. However, Idaho’s beloved animal shelters need your help.

The Idaho Humane Society, Meridian Canine Rescue, Lake Lowell Animal Shelter, and West Valley Humane Society are just a few of the area shelters that desperately need help now and year-round. If you’re not able to adopt a cash donation, volunteering or food donations go a long way to protecting Idaho’s animals in need.

A simple bag of pet toys and food will those who do not have an advocate. Most of the shelter's listed above rely on the generosity of donors. This Friday, we'll be celebrating the annual Kevin Miller Christmas Party at Treasure Valley Subaru. The party will begin at 6am and those who have listened and or called into the program are welcome to join Kevin Miller live on the air.

Every year, Kevin Miller's Christmas Party features outlandish and uncensored views from true Idaho Patriots. Usually, the party takes place at the broadcast center in Boise. However, this year, we'll be in Nampa, and we'd like you to bring a gift with you.

What we're looking for is wet or canned cat and dog food. A good brand would be Frisky for Cats and Purina One for dogs. Every donation will be transported to the West Valley Humane Society. Please consider stopping by and sharing your Christmas Spirit with us this Friday morning at Treasure Valley Subaru.

