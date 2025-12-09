Join The Kevin Miller Christmas Party For Furry Friends
A simple bag of pet toys and food will those who do not have an advocate. Most of the shelter's listed above rely on the generosity of donors. This Friday, we'll be celebrating the annual Kevin Miller Christmas Party at Treasure Valley Subaru. The party will begin at 6am and those who have listened and or called into the program are welcome to join Kevin Miller live on the air.
Every year, Kevin Miller's Christmas Party features outlandish and uncensored views from true Idaho Patriots. Usually, the party takes place at the broadcast center in Boise. However, this year, we'll be in Nampa, and we'd like you to bring a gift with you.
What we're looking for is wet or canned cat and dog food. A good brand would be Frisky for Cats and Purina One for dogs. Every donation will be transported to the West Valley Humane Society. Please consider stopping by and sharing your Christmas Spirit with us this Friday morning at Treasure Valley Subaru.
Who Will Greg Gutfeld Bring to Nampa, Idaho?
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
IDAHO PIG LOVING HIS NEW HOME
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
Mark Wahlberg's Secret Idaho Gym Revealed
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER