600 Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Deploy [Photos]

Photo Courtesy of Idaho Army National Guard

Over 600 Idaho Army National Guard soldiers left Gowan Field today on a year long deployment.  The troops from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler has prepared for this deployment for over two years.  

Idaho Army Guard Families Say Goodbye to Deploying Soldiers.

Look at these amazing American heroes.

More Photos of Idaho Families!

Check Out More Heartwarming Photos From The Idaho Army National Guard Deployment

Families Say Goodbye to their Soldiers.

A final look at real Idahoans who are sacrificing their freedom to protect our freedom.

Idaho Army National Guard Families Share Hugs and Kisses

Idaho Families Cheer on soon to be deploying Idaho Army National Guard Members.

 

