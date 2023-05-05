Idaho National Guard Boss Lift [photos]

The Idaho Air and Army National Guard held their annual 'Boss Lift' event at Gowen Field. The yearly event is an opportunity to show local employers what their employees do while working in the Guard or on deployment. Over fifty local employers showed up to take a ride on a Black Hawk helicopter or a KC 135 Stratotanker.

There were other military vehicles available for folks to get in and climb around, including a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, An M109 Paladin, LAV-25, A10 Warthog, and different air and land military vehicles.

The Idaho Air and Army National Guard Units continue to serve the needs of our nation and our state. When there is a state emergency, the governor calls on the National Guard units to help in search and rescue efforts or disaster relief in the case of flooding or other issues. The Idaho Guard units have been deployed worldwide and have units currently active in the War on Terror.

Soldiers, Airmen, families, and employers serve during deployments. We cannot overstate the strain on employers who lose valuable employees while they serve our state and country. Some employers have to do double the work with half the staff to keep their business running.

Guard members sacrifice time with their friends and family on weekends and vacations. Would you be willing to, at a minimum, give up one weekend a month and your two weeks of leave to serve? Other members will donate their time working weeknights to ensure the unit's weekend training plan is properly executed.

Please keep all who serve, their families, and employers in your prayers.

