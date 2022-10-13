Idaho Family Rallies To Send Care Package To Deployed Soldiers

Idaho is one of the most patriotic states in America. The state has one of the best veteran hospitals in the country. Idahoans believe in serving their country through action, not words. One cannot travel to a neighborhood in the state without seeing many American Flags flying in front of several homes.

While most of us enjoy our lives at home, the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team members have left home, deploying to somewhere in Southwest Asia. Long deployments are not unusual for members of the Idaho Army and National Guard units. Soldiers, their families, and their employers learn to adjust to life without being home and working.

The unit is part of Task Force Rattler, supporting Operation Spartan Shield. Army.mil reported that the unit was training for deployment in Fort Bliss, Texas. Once the over a month and a half of training are completed, the team will travel overseas.

The commander shared his thoughts with the publication.

“The Soldiers of the 116th are trained and ready to go,” said Col. Eric Orcutt, 116th CBCT commander. “I could not be more proud of these men and women and the efforts they’ve put forth in training and preparing for this mission. They are eager and they are focused and, as always, they will achieve the highest level of success.”

One Idaho family wants to ensure that our troops are not forgotten while away from home. The family of Brian and Lisa Losness is looking for community help to send one thousand care packages to all of the members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat.

The Losnesses are not alone; they've partnered with the Idaho National Guard's Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund, Mission 43, Operation Grateful Hearts, Blue Star Mothers, and the Army's Service Member & Family Service to make it happen.

They shared with us why they wanted to help our troops.

“Our son was recently deployed to the Middle East and we wanted to send him a care package. But, why just one for our son? Why not one to each service member recently deployed,” said Lisa Losness. With that question in mind Lisa and Brian Losness along with community partners, have embarked on Operation Fill-the-Box with the goal of a filling one care package to everyone.”

The Operation-Fill-the-Box partnership is reaching out to individuals and businesses to engage in helping with care packages. You can help by filling a box, donate items for boxes, or donate funds for shipping and supplies.

The Idaho National Guards’ Morale Welfare and Recreation Fund is acting as the operations 501(c)3. For more information on how to get involved go to www.idngmwr.com/get-involved .

To help with this community project, visit the Operation Fill-the-Box Facebook or Instagram page for more information on package size, approved items, and more.

The Project begins on October 15, 2022, and will conclude on November 15, 2022, to ensure care packages will reach service members by the holidays.

We will continue to keep you updated on their progress. We've provided you a look at the troops saying goodbye to their families before this deployment.

Idaho Army Guard Families Say Goodbye to Deploying Soldiers. Look at these amazing American heroes.

Check Out More Heartwarming Photos From The Idaho Army National Guard Deployment Families Say Goodbye to their Soldiers.