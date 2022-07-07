Idaho Clinics See Rise In Vasectomies In Response to Roe v. Wade

Idaho men appear to follow a national trend following the recent Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade. Published reports across the nation report that more men are now getting the medical procedure known as a vasectomy.

The Washington Post shares that a Los Angeles urologist reported a 300-400 percent increase in consultations, while an Iowa urologist says he's seen a 200-250 percent increase in traffic to his website since the Supreme Court sent abortion rights back to the states.

Vasect 2 YouTube loading...

Are Idaho Men Getting More Vasectomies?

KTVB did speak with local urologists at Idaho Urological Institute. One urologist tells them that they're seeing six times the consultations than they did last year. The doctor says most men are younger, and their wives are still young enough to get pregnant. Their goal is not to have an unplanned pregnancy.

Vasect YouTube loading...

A Snip for a Shake?

As you can see from the post above, some local businesses across the country are having fun with recent popularity of vasectomies. The Nashville business tells the Tennessean that men must provide proper documentation to cash in on the free milk shake. The owner of the hot dog shop hopes to turn down the temperature on the super hot rhetoric following the Supreme Court decision. He tells the Tennessean:

"The world's a pretty crazy place right now, but I have a way to make it just a little bit better," said shop founder Sean Porter, after introducing himself as "Dr. Big Daddy" in a light-hearted Instagram video Thursday."

Vasect YouTube/ KTVB loading...

Please let us know if you come across any Idaho business that is giving anything away with proof of vasectomy. We'll pass it along.

6 Vacation Destinations Boise Residents Can Fly To For Under $100 We all know that Boise, Idaho is one of the greatest cities in the country to live in. The secret is out and thousands are moving here. But even those of us who LOVE this city need a little time away and these cheap flights out of the Boise Airport could make your next vacation much more affordable!