ATTN: Big Plans For a New Planned Parenthood on Oregon Border

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, we are seeing abortion clinics closing in numerous states all across the country.

In Idaho, we still have abortion rights for the next 1-2 months before it is illegal in our state, and places like Planned Parenthood have insisted that they will continue performing these services up until the day they are no longer able to.

As we have seen, many Idahoans are horrified, furious and terrified for the future, with this recent unraveling of our constitutional rights.

In response to this turn of events, Planned Parenthood in Oregon has recently announced plans to open a new clinic in Ontario – on the Idaho-Oregon border.

They secured a lease just this spring, with the primary goal of meeting the needs of people in Eastern Oregon.

However, it has not gone amiss on us that this may turn into the most accessible location for reproductive healthcare for Idahoans, if abortion does in fact become illegal in Idaho.

In fact, Planned Parenthood in Oregon has stated that they are already preparing for the expected influx of patients that they will be seeing from their neighboring state of Idaho.

But as of right now, there does not seem to be a confirmed opening date yet for this new clinic.

