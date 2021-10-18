Idaho: Feed and Pet Playful Stingrays at Aquarium of Boise (Photos)

My 8 year old boy has been asking to go to the Aquarium of Boise for weeks ad weeks but since they are only open until 5pm everyday we had to wait for an open weekend. We had some busy weekends in a row but were finally able to make it on Saturday. I didn't know what to really expect and had not checked out the website prior to going, I just knew the location and hours and was told from a few people that it was super neat and worth checking out. We absolutely loved it!

The mission of the Aquarium of Boise is "to educate and inspire the conservation and enhancement of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems through hands-on interaction."

The 10,000 square foot space has 35,000 gallons of saltwater and over 250 different species of animals and marine life spanning over 38 exhibits. The Aquarium of Boise is a non-profit organization and the only one of its kind in Idaho.

They are open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5pm; Sunday from 12 – 5pm. Check out photos below of things to do and see at the Aquarium of Boise.

