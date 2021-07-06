Idaho Gas Cost Return to 2014 Prices

Idaho is traditionally one of the most expensive states to fill up your tank. Whether you're filling up your lawnmower, SUV, or RV, you pay more for your gasoline in Idaho than most states in the Union.

Last year, gas prices were at an all-time low due to the pandemic. As more and more people return to the roads, the costs of fueling their engines have increased with higher demand.

AAA Idaho reports in a release that Gem State drivers had reached the costs of 2014 when the average price of regular was $3.50 a gallon. In comparison gas prices were $2.20 a gallon last July, reports the Clearwatertribune.com

Experts say there are several reasons why the cost of Idaho gas has risen. The usual suspects of turmoil in the Middle East, cybersecurity hacks to pipelines, and increased demand because of Summer travel are mentioned in the media.

“It’s bittersweet to finally have some great options for a road trip only to have to pay so much for the privilege,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “We normally expect robust demand to push gas prices higher this time of year, especially after the travel restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic, but the high price of crude oil has poured some salt in the wounds.”

AAA says that crude prices have skyrocketed amid recent failures by OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to negotiate a production increase. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $73 dollars per barrel after hitting $75 over the holiday weekend. It's all up to OPEC. If OPEC they reach an agreement to increase production soon, additional supplies could lower the price of crude and, in turn, gas prices.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 7/6/21:

Boise - $3.59

Coeur d’Alene - $3.37

Franklin - $3.59

Idaho Falls - $3.37

Lewiston - $3.41

Pocatello - $3.47

Twin Falls - $3.45

