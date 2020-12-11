Idaho GOP Bypasses Lawrence Wasden and Supports Texas

Move over Lawrence Wasden. Republicans in Idaho have filed two amicus briefs in support of Texas. Wasden, Idaho's Attorney General, explained he doesn't support his Texas counterpart and fellow Republican, Ken Paxton. The Texas A.G. wants the Supreme Court of the United States to invalidate the votes in four states where Joe Biden appears victorious. Those are Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Wasden fears it could set a precedent and in the future, other states could challenge Idaho's decisions.

Late yesterday, more than 40 State Legislators and Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin filed a brief in support of Paxton. We're also told the state GOP and Governor Brad Little have filed a similar brief. It may be a long shot, but if five of nine Justices accept the initial challenge and the supporting documents, then at least a hearing on potential fraud can be made public. Keep in mind, five Justices would then have to make a decision before the Electoral College votes Monday. This may all be over by the time you read this.

As I interpret this, the Supreme Court could toss out the ballots of those four states. It doesn't give President Trump a second term. If there's not another vote in those states, then you have two candidates and each one doesn't have the requisite 270 votes needed in the Electoral College. Likely, this would then end up in the House of Representatives, where Nancy Pelosi's Democrats have a majority.

Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon holds a seat in the 8th District in the central highlands. She joined the brief with the Lt. Governor. Representative Moon joined us on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. You can click on the video and hear the conversation.