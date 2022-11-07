Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party

Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.

We had the opportunity to hear from both folks on Friday, and we'd like to share those two interviews with you without further comment. Please take a listen and make your judgment.

The Idaho Republican Party is one of the country's most dominant and prominent state parties. Experts have said that the party is so big that it contains several parties within the party. The Democrat Party has not been significant since the days of former Democrat Governor Cecil Andrus.

The vital issue that Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Chairman Tom Luna discuss is party loyalty. The state party deals with several former Democrats and Republicans who are now running against Republicans. The issue of party loyalty has been a topic on talk radio, social media, and every Lincoln Day in the state.

Some folks from California believe that Republicans must stay strong and vote for the party despite having concerns about a candidate's issues. Others have said Colorado turned blue because Republicans began splitting off from one another. We'll continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated.

Youtube Youtube loading...

YouTube YouTube loading...

