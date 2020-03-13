Idaho Has First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus

It has been confirmed that the State of Idaho has its first confirmed case of Coronavirus. The announcement was made minutes ago via a Twitter account that has been set up to alert citizens and the public on this issue.

-- UPDATE AFTER 5:00 P.M. PRESS CONFERENCE --

In a press conference held this evening with health officials from both the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Central District Health alongside Governor Brad Little, some details were extrapolated from the initial report that Idaho has its first case of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

The first confirmed case comes from the Southwestern portion of the State of Idaho in Ada County. The patient is a female that is older than 50 years old and had just returned to Idaho from a conference in New York towards the end of February. After being checked out by doctors, she did test positive for the Novel Coronavirus and has not required hospitalization. She is recovering at home and doing well.

Health officials remind the public that not everyone needs to be tested for the virus and that if you aren't feeling well, pay attention to the symptoms.