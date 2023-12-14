Best Friends from Kuna & Meridian Place 2nd on The Amazing Race

In a thrilling finale that had Treasure Valley residents on the edge of their seats, two Idahoans, Joel Strasser of Kuna and Garrett Smith of Meridian, claimed the runner-up spot in the latest season of The Amazing Race.

Joel, a 42-year-old Auto Claims Training Specialist, and Garrett, a 43-year-old UPS delivery driver, proved to be an unstoppable team throughout the entire season, showcasing exceptional teamwork, resilience, and a positive attitude the whole time.

The Amazing Race is a reality TV series where teams of two race around the world, facing challenges in different countries that test their physical, mental, and strategic abilities. Joel and Garrett, as an awesome duo from Idaho, navigated these challenges with positivity and determination, representing the Treasure Valley with pride.

In the finale episode the show's host, Phil Keoghan, asked Joel and Garrett: "What does it mean to have completed this race with your best friend?"

Joel's response: "We ran the entire race without yelling at each other, without getting ticked off, without calling each other names. I keep saying this and I really mean it — I've got a lot of friends, I've got a lot of family... There's nobody else I could have ran this race with."

Garrett's response: "I couldn't have done it with a better guy. This guy pushed me through so much when I was having a hard time running. He just kept me going. I'm just grateful for him.

Notably, these two friends are also huge supporters of a local non-profit — SO GOOD.

Joel and Garrett may have secured 2nd place in The Amazing Race Season 35, but their incredible experience has left a lasting impression in the Treasure Valley. Congratulations to this amazing Idaho duo for their example and captivating audiences with their positive energy and unwavering friendship.

Here are some inspiring words from Joel near the end of the finale episode: "My one hope out of this entire experience is that my kids watch this and see what can happen when you don't look the part, you maybe even don't act the part, but you can do the part if you just keep going."

