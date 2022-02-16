Idaho Has Had The Same Favorite Video Game For A Decade

The video games industry is big. Massive. Huuuuuuge even. So huge, that for years the video game industry has been out-earning Hollywood for years. No matter how you slice it, video games are big, big business.

To clarify, there are all kinds of "video games" one could play. On a console like Playstation or Xbox. On your computer. Even on your phone. And folks in Idaho are playing all of them. A lot.

But what are gamers in the Gem State spending the most time on?

Is it Call of Duty, the never-ending military shooter franchise?

Halo, which is basically Call of Duty in space?

Grand Theft Auto, where you can cause absolute chaos?

Nope, it's none of those. Those are definitely popular games, but Idaho's favorite is a different flavor.

The most-played video game in Idaho is.......Minecraft. And it has been for a decade.

If you're not familiar, Minecraft is a game where you can build literally anything à la Lego, but then you can interact with everything you've (and other players have) built. It's addicting.

At first glance, it may come off as a game for kids, but don't sleep on Minecraft. There are many an adult player who dump hours upon hours into this enormous game.

Want to check it out? Lucky for you, Minecraft is available on a plethora of gaming platforms:

Windows

PC

Mac

IOS

Android

Playstation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

Just a warning: You will become obsessed with this game. It may look very simple at first glance, but it'll hook ya.

