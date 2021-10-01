Fork in downtown Boise is a restaurant worth admiring. According to the Fork website, "It all starts with the food, of course. That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Beyond the food, we’ve carried this approach to our beverage program and restaurant design as well. 75% of our beer, spirits and wine come from the great Northwest region and we’ve painstakingly restored and updated one of Boise’s oldest downtown landmarks into a comfortable, relaxed dining room. Local artisans used reclaimed Idaho barn wood or recycled materials to craft elements like our tables and glasses."

They crate a unique and wonderful local eating experience and now are hailed as creating the best chicken dish in the state according to redbook. This is fried chicken to a whole other classy comfort food level. It's essentially Chicken and waffles with a gourmet twist.

On Trip Advisor Fork, located at 199 N 8th St, Boise, has a 4.5 star rating out of 1,344 reviews and ranks #9 of 564 Restaurants in Boise. The price per dish varies from $10 to $29 and is described as "cuisine inspired from the Northwest region using the finest and freshest locally sourced ingredients. Fork also offers hand-crafted cocktails, a large selection of regional wines and beers in a rustic yet very warm, welcoming setting. Fork is open for lunch and dinner daily and Saturday & Sunday brunch, local ingredients sourced from the Capital City Public Market on Saturday mornings."

15 of the Most Underrated Restaurants in Boise

30 Restaurants Have Opened in the Boise Area Since the Beginning of Pandemic Opening during a worldwide pandemic that was exceptionally tough for the restaurant industry takes guts. These restaurant owners took the chance and opened their doors since March 2020.

5 Boise Restaurants With Killer Waterfront Views

Every Boise Restaurant That Appeared on Man v. Food The Travel Channel series has been hosted by two different people. Both of them chose to visit the City of Trees to get their grub on. Here's where and what they ate!

Every Idaho Restaurant Featured on Food Network