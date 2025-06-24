Idaho is a right-to-work state, which means it's difficult for unions to establish a foothold in most workplaces in the Gem State. Unions are more common in the east of the Great River.

However, there are organizations where unions have organized to protect workers and collectively bargain for their rights. It is rare for labor disputes to occur in Idaho. A published threat of a worker's strike is even rarer. Kevin Miller has lived in the Gem State for almost sixteen years and has never heard of or covered a strike.

Credit: Geri Lavrov / Getty Images Credit: Geri Lavrov / Getty Images loading...

According to multiple published reports, one of Idaho's most iconic, beloved, and worker-friendly companies could be embroiled in a worker walkout.

A strike at Albertsons would impact the local areas where the stores are located. Albertsons is still recovering from the failed merger attempt with Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Getty Images /Cindy Orr loading...

Fortunately for consumers, the Boise Area has several grocery stores to choose from, such as Fred Meyer, WinCo, and Walmart. A strike would hurt workers at the local Albertsons, who would go without pay.

Consumer Price Report Shows Cost of Food Continues Steady Rise Getty Images/ Spencer Platt loading...

Local customers are hopeful that a strike will be avoided. A worker's strike may be common in other states but not in Idaho. The grocery business has been a challenging one due to the pandemic, supply chain issues, and Joe Biden's inflation. Let's hope the bad times are over. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned in Idaho Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart