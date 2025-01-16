Why Every Idahoan Should Shop at Albertsons

Very few local companies have survived and thrived as long as Idaho's beloved grocery store chain, Albertsons. Like many, the company has seen its share of ups and downs, mergers, and acquisitions. ￼

The chain was involved in a failed merger with Kroger Foods from Cincinnati, Ohio. The FTC and several state attorney generals sued to prevent the merger. The fallout from the failed attempt is a giant lawsuit involving both grocery chains.

Recently, Albertsons made good on their dire prediction of layoffs if the merger didn't happen. We all knew the layoffs would happen if the merger did happen. Out of state business experts will tout the free market predicting the rise or fall of Albertsons.

Idaho is blessed to have a lot of great choices for grocery shopping. However, there is only one Albertsons. The chain continues to support local charities from those who love professional golf to the rapid fan base of Boise State Football. The company is so generous some take for granted their charitable work.

Boise State v Colorado State Getty Images / Doug Pensinger loading...

Whether it's at the register or supporting local nonprofits and charities, Albertsons is second to none in caring about our community. Unlike several grocery chains, Albertsons has an unrivaled reputation as one of the best places for employees. Whether you live in Boise, Nampa, Star or Meridian, it's not uncommon to see the same folks at the same store year after year.

The same folks at the same store mean customers become friends and the service is second to none. You do pay more for food at Albertsons, but the quality of the shopping experience is well worth the cost.

Albertsons Grand Opening Kevin Miller loading...

Whether you have a lot of money or you count your pennies, please consider supporting Boise based Albertsons. Your investment is returned to our community several times over.

