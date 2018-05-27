One of the concerns I have about traveling abroad are the rules and laws I don't understand or know of, or how corrupt their system may be. I grew up in San Diego, California which is directly next to the border of Tijuana, Mexico. Tijuana has never been known as the utmost civil place you can find. I constantly heard stories of corrupt police, buying your way out of bad situations, getting sent to jail for doing nothing, and more.

26-year-old Josh Holt is from Pocatello, Idaho and says this is exactly what happened to him. According to the Idaho Statesman, Holt traveled to Venezuela to meet up with a woman he was going to marry and bring her back to the United States. The Venezuelan government arrested Holt on charges of possessing weapons of some kind in her home. Holt says there never were any types of weapons and that he was arrested and detained as a political ploy to bargain with the United States, which has imposed economic sanctions in the country.

The details of how Holt and his wife have been released are not clear yet but they were released yesterday and now are with the President at the White House in Washington D.C.