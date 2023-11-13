Are There Free Donuts Today at Meridian’s Krispy Kreme?

Hurry! You might even already be too late, but maybe you'll get lucky and score some free donuts! Around the country, Krispy Kreme is spreading kindness for World Kindness Day by giving out free donuts.

There's one Krispy Kreme in the Treasure Valley, and it's located in Meridian. Are they still giving out free donuts? The offer is good for one day — World Kindness Day on Monday, November 13th, and for the first 500 customers through the door.

This generous gesture is part of a nationwide initiative by Krispy Kreme to encourage acts of kindness. The offer includes a complimentary dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, with the idea that customers will not only enjoy one for themselves, but also take the time and effort to share the love by treating others to some free donuts, too.

According to a recent article from TODAY, the Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, Dave Skena, says, "We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — one doughnut for you and many to share with others — will inspire millions of small acts of kindness."

There wasn't anything specific about this only being for participating locations, so there could be some free donuts waiting for you in Meridian! The World Kindness Day promotion is exclusively valid today, and eager donut enthusiasts in Meridian are advised to hurry, as only the first 500 customers will be eligible for this deal. Happy Monday, and have fun being kind!

