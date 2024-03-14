Where to Find Green St. Patty’s Day Donuts in California & Idaho!

As we gear up for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, there's excitement surfacing around the country over Krispy Kreme's latest holiday menu options. The renowned doughnut chain has revealed 4 new flavors, all boasting the color green and a dash of Irish flair.

Let's get into the details! What are these new menu items and where can you find them?

4 St. Patrick's Day Menu Options at Krispy Kreme

1. Krispy Kreme announced their signature "Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut." This one features an Original Glazed Doughnut coated in green icing, covered with a rainbow explosion sprinkle blend and a buttercream cloud.

2. They also revealed the return of their "Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme" doughnut made with Oreo Cookies. Encased in an unglazed shell, this doughnut is filled with cookies & Kreme filling made with Oreo cookies. It's then drizzled with white icing and sprinkled with St. Patrick's sprinkles.

3. Adding to the celebration is the "Plaid Party Doughnut." With an unglazed shell filled with white Kreme filling, this doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and then drizzled with green icing, creating a visually appealing plaid pattern.

4. Last but not least, Krispy Kreme introduces the "Shooting Shamrock Doughnut." This creation features an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in light green icing, covered with a mesmerizing green icing swirl, and topped with a charming sugar shamrock.

You can find these St. Patty's Day doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations! There are 41 locations in California, and only one location here in Idaho: 1525 N Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642

