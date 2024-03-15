Boise Among the Most Fun Places for Celebrating St. Patty’s Day?

St. Patrick's Day in Boise is more fun than anywhere else in the country, right? Well, at least that's what a new study says about Boise, Idaho. There's a study that suggests the celebrations in Boise rival what can be found anywhere else in the country. Notorious for our love of beer, it's no surprise that Idahoans excel at celebrating this Irish holiday.

According to VacationRenter, which specializes in simplifying rental searches, Boise stands out as a top destination for St. Patty's Day parties. The city's downtown area offers a bunch of options for visitors eager to partake in the festivities without worrying about designated drivers.

As far as where to stay and what to do, they said in their article, “Like most other cities, Boise’s downtown has the most options for St. Patrick’s Day travelers."

GIF By Giffffr GIF By Giffffr loading...

From educational experiences at the Idaho Museum to family-friendly fun runs and charity events, Boise offers something for everyone on St. Patrick's Day. For those seeking livelier entertainment, the city hosts numerous parties, dances, and bar crawls.

In the Boise area, St. Patrick's Day isn't just a celebration – it's an awesome experience you don't want to miss, so make sure to look up some fun plans for this weekend! One idea for the whole family is the Nampa Food Truck Rally. You can bring your dogs with you and it's going to be a lot of fun, food, and live music!

Nampa Parks and Recreation Nampa Parks and Recreation loading...

