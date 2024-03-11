Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs! Nampa St. Patrick’s Day Party

In an exciting change-up to the traditional food truck rally, Nampa Parks and Recreation just announced the latest news from the Nampa Dog Park Committee. Brace yourselves, as this year's St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 16th, from 2-6pm at Lloyd Square Park in downtown Nampa, is "going to the dogs!"

According to the press release, the event promises not only a bunch of amazing food truck options but also live music, vendors, and a festive and welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and their furry companions. All proceeds generated during the event will contribute to supporting dog parks in Nampa.

The live entertainment schedule includes performances by Shot Glass from 2-4pm and Red Light Challenge from 4-6pm. As for the food, food trucks like The BBQ Guy, World’s Best Corndogs, Coned Pizza, and more will be on site with treats for both two-legged and four-legged attendees.

Nampa Parks and Recreation Nampa Parks and Recreation loading...

In addition to the awesome food trucks and live music, over 20 pet-friendly booths will be at the event, featuring dog trainers, veterinarians, kennels, pet boutiques, and more. The Nampa Dog Park Committee encourages families to bring their loved ones, both human and canine, to enjoy this unique celebration for a good cause on St. Patrick's Day weekend!

For those seeking more information about the 2024 Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs event, you can contact 208-468-5858 or visit namparecreation.org. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind food truck rally and celebration that combines food, fun, and furry friends for a "paw-sitively" fun experience! Bring your dogs and come have fun!

5 Fun & Easy Things To Do with Your Dogs This Weekend Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Most Popular Dog Breed in Idaho May Surprise You Gallery Credit: Parker K.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Kuna Restaurants & Food Trucks You Need To Visit The next time you visit Kuna, Idaho, here are some amazing restaurants and food trucks that should be at the top of your list when you get hungry. It's a mix of places from Tripadvisor & Yelp. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews