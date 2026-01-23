Newcomers continue to flood into the Gem State. Some are seeking political asylum from liberal enclaves like California’s major cities.

Others run to Idaho from failed nation-states like Portland and Seattle. The tax burden alone will continue to drive people from Washington State.

Living in one of those wretched states is akin to being in an abusive relationship. Governor Little calls folks from California, Oregon, and Washington COWS. He believes their liberal establishments will continue to populate North, South, East, and West Idaho.

Back to moving to Idaho and how to adjust. Idaho has a tendency to ruin you for living anywhere else in the country. How does Idaho ruin you from living anywhere else? The answer is easy and obvious. Idahoans are naturally nice.

Yes, Boise has that goofy saying, Boise Nice, which is trademarked and appearing on multiple digital billboards. But Idahoans don’t need liberal Boise to tell them to be nice.

You can spot an Idahoan by these simple gestures or examples.

Stuck in traffic and feeling hopeless because your old state drivers would never, ever let you merge into traffic? No worries, Idahoans always let people in line. It can be frustrating sometimes, but you get used to it.

Most Idaho drivers will always, and we mean always, yield to pedestrians. You can tell folks from California by the way they speed through parking lots, failing to yield to walkers. Be careful around those people. How to spot an Idahoan? An Idahoan respects you and asks that you reciprocate the respect pardner. We'll continue to share more unique Idaho traits with you as we learn more from you.

