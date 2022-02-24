Idaho Reacts to KTVB Versus the Idaho Freedom Foundation

The reaction between KTVB and the Idaho Freedom Foundation continues to gather attention on both terrestrial and social media. KTVB has promoted a series that they say investigates the conservative think tank. Wednesday, the television station aired their first two reports that led to multiple reactions on social media. We look at how the television news team, the IFF, and the rest of the folks on social media reacted.

Winter National Weather Advisory in January 2022

Kuna's Most Expensive Home for Sale Take a look around!