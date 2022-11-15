Idaho Reacts to Senseless Deadly Shooting at University of Idaho

Moscow, Idaho, is an idyllic college town home to the University of Idaho. Students and instructors have enjoyed the recent success of the school's football team while preparing for Thanksgiving break. The innocence of campus life was shattered over the weekend by the murder of four university students.

They were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash.; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Ariz.; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The small town is home to over twenty-five thousand residents, including students, during the school year.

The story has gained national coverage as authorities work to develop a motive to explain the unexplainable. The New York Times reported that local authorities are calling it a 'crime of passion.' Sources have not revealed a large number of details in this case. The NYT references Moscow Mayor Art Bettge stating in an interview there is no danger to students and city residents.

University President Scott Green sent a message to the entire Vandal family courtesy of the NYT. “Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances.”

We know a little more about the students from a University of Idaho press release.

"Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences."

