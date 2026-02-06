It’s an unofficial holiday weekend in Idaho, as the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl this Sunday. The game is so big that some Americans want the following Monday to be declared a national holiday.

With the game comes parties, wings, pizza, and alcohol.

Beer, wine, and hard liquor after a four or five-hour event can lead to dangerous driving conditions for those on the road. The entire weekend is one big giant party, regardless of whether you have a team in the big game.

Idaho, as we know, is the strongest law-and-order state in the union.

Law enforcement personnel do not take any chances when it comes to public safety. Instead of taking the weekend off, Idaho’s guardians will devote more resources to ensuring public safety.

There is never a time to endanger your life and others by drinking and driving or smoking weed.

Idaho law enforcement has begun enhanced DUI patrols, beginning now and continuing through Sunday.

They’ll be focused on identifying and removing impaired drivers from roadways. During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement period, the Treasure Valley DUI Task Force made 41 DUI arrests in just 30 hours.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45% of all fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022 involved alcohol.

The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force is a multi-agency effort that began in October 2024 and includes the Meridian Police Department, Garden City Police Department, Idaho State Police, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Nampa Police Department, and Caldwell Police Department.

The task force conducts proactive enforcement and education efforts aimed at reducing impaired driving and preventing serious injury and death.

Idaho Honors Deputy Tobin Bolter See if you can see your police department. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Idaho Veterans parade Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna