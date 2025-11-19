It's time once again for the busy, busy holiday travel season. Thanksgiving is next week, although you wouldn't know it considering how many people have put up their Christmas lights and other displays. Idaho is not unusual that many folks will either be traveling or entertaining friends and family.

Are We Americans or Zombies?

Every year we all go through the same rituals of stressful travel, endless shopping, crazy relatives, all in the name celebrating Thanksgiving. Stores will be packed starting now till Thanksgiving holiday. Grocery stores will remain open till the very last dollar is spent. Retail locations like malls, big box stores and local businesses will be rolling out the Black Friday deals.

Odd, Black Friday used to be on Friday, not it begins at the end of October for cyber deals. We would hope, like all Americans, that everyone embraces the spirit of giving thanks for our great nation. However, how many of us will be stressed out or watching people go crazy because of flight delays and traffic issues.

Can You Escape The Crazy?

Like the Boy Scouts, being prepared helps one get through the daily grind of additional folks or outside travel. Some sophisticated shoppers have purchased their goods, made their reservations, and scheduled their vacation time to allow for plenty of delays.

Sometimes less is more or in other words if it's too stressful, don't try to do too much. Family and friends will understand if things happen beyond your control and no one wants a grumpy experience will eating turkey and stuffing.

Good luck and if your staying home, you're the smart ones!

